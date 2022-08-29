Mindy Kaling Took Her Daughter Katherine Stargazing With B.J. Novak

Longtime friends and eternal TV power couple Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak just teamed up for their most important project to date: planning the perfect star-party. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos detailing a night spent under the night sky with her 4-year-old daughter, Katherine, and her former on-screen flame, and the adorable photos were too cute not to share.

While the first photo in the dump showed Kaling posing selfie-style with a peace sign in front of an aerial view of downtown Los Angeles, the rest of the pictures gave Instagram followers an inside look at the trio's magical Griffith Observatory visit. The mother of two was sure to conceal her daughter's face throughout the photos, but she did share sweet glimpses of Katherine peering into the eyepiece of a gigantic telescope and observing the night sky while being held by Novak.

"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Kaling captioned her post. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"

Mindy first welcomed Katherine in December 2017 before giving birth to her son, Spencer, in September 2020. Although the multi-hyphenate has famously chosen to keep the identity of her children's father a secret, Kaling recently addressed rumors that speculate Novak is their dad when talking to Marie Claire earlier this month.

"It doesn't bother me," she shared. "He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J. … If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."