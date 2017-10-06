Mindy Kaling's Most Glamorous Maternity Looks

Mindy Kaling's never been one to shy away from sartorial pizazz. From sequins and brights to patterns and prints, the Mindy Project star and creator is dedicated to making a memorable (and always chic) red carpet appearance.

Now that the 38-year-old is expecting her first child, her style is just as bold and dazzling as ever. Several months pregnant and still rocking glam cocktail dresses—like the dazzling LBD and metallic silver pumps she wore to the Mindy Project's final premiere party in Los Angeles (above)—we have a feeling it will take nothing short of the apocalypse to see Mindy step out in sweats and a tee.

Scroll down below to see (and shop!) her best maternity looks to date.

VIDEO: Mindy Kaling's Changing Looks