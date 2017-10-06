Mindy Kaling's Most Glamorous Maternity Looks

Isabel Jones
Oct 06, 2017

Mindy Kaling's never been one to shy away from sartorial pizazz. From sequins and brights to patterns and prints, the Mindy Project star and creator is dedicated to making a memorable (and always chic) red carpet appearance.

Now that the 38-year-old is expecting her first child, her style is just as bold and dazzling as ever. Several months pregnant and still rocking glam cocktail dresses—like the dazzling LBD and metallic silver pumps she wore to the Mindy Project's final premiere party in Los Angeles (above)—we have a feeling it will take nothing short of the apocalypse to see Mindy step out in sweats and a tee.

Scroll down below to see (and shop!) her best maternity looks to date.

1 of 9 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

September 9, 2017

The Mindy Project star dressed her baby bump in a textured pencil skirt (shop a similar style here) and matching jacket at PaleyFest's annual fall TV previews in Los Angeles. 

2 of 9 Paul Archuleta/Getty

August 24, 2017

Everything was coming up roses at a Paley Center event in Los Angeles this summer. Kaling glowed in her floral ensemble, pairing a black Dolce & Gabbana dress covered in a pink rose print with matching Mary Jane pumps ($700; nordstromrack.com) and a pink Chanel crossbody. 

3 of 9 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

July 27, 2017

Kaling promoted the final season of her namesake series shortly after her pregnancy went public in mid-July. The comedian arrived at the Hulu TCA event in a navy Chiara Boni La Petite Robe dress with silver grommet trim ($750; neimanmarcus.com) and matching sandals. 

4 of 9 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

July 15, 2017

Kaling attended Disney's D23 Expo 2017 in L.A. last summer in a Christian Siriano black and white brush stroke dress and black sandals. 

5 of 9 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

June 21, 2017

Mindy hid her barely there bump beneath this pale yellow lace Lela Rose dress ($758; bergdorfgoodman.com) while attending a Mindy Project event last June. 

6 of 9 Rich Fury/Getty

June 5, 2017

The Office alum attended a Mindy Project event in L.A. while wearing a knit red shift dress with black accents and black pointed-toe flats with sparkling embellishments. 

7 of 9 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

May 15, 2017

The chic actress and writer attended the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. in a modern beige, white, and black patterned minidress with a thin black waist belt and peep-toe pumps.

8 of 9 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

May 3, 2017

Kaling donned a tangerine Sachin & Babi maxidress ($523; neimanmarcus.com) to the Hulu Upfronts brunch in N.Y.C. last spring. 

9 of 9 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

May 1, 2017

Kaling shimmered at the 2017 Met Gala in a sequined off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung dress will floor-sweeping fringe. 

