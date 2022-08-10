Millie Bobby Brown Says She's "Healing" After She Was "Publicly Humiliated" by a TikTok Creator

Millie Bobby Brown is finally sharing what caused her to give up social media and why an "unhealthy situation" gave her the power to move on and reclaim her own narrative. In an interview with Allure, the Stranger Things star shared that she had been in a relationship with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic, but that she decided to cut ties with him in January 2021. Later, in the summer of the same year, he would come forward with claims that the two were in a "sexual relationship when Brown was a minor," Entertainment Tonight reports.

"No one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew," she told Allure of taking the intense emotions that she was feeling into her character, Eleven. "Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

Ecimovic also stated that he "groomed" and manipulated Brown, which her team denies.

"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," her representatives said in a statement. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

Brown continued, saying that the relationship was just a "blip" in her life and that she's moved on.

"It was a year of healing," she said. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so fucking long."

She added that she wanted to share her story so that other girls wouldn't find themselves in similar situations. She adds that while many celebrities seem to have perfect personas, nobody's perfect — and it's something she's proud to say.

"Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things," she finished. "I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

Since finding herself in the spotlight after Stranger Things's breakout premiere season, Brown has deleted her Twitter and TikTok accounts and she leaves Instagram and Facebook to her team. The only online presence she has is her blog on the Florence by Mills website, which she says is an ideal place for her to express herself, because, "Nobody can comment."