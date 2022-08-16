Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown Is Attending Purdue University for College From Hawkins to West Lafayette. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Between starring in one of the most successful Netflix series of all time and heading her own makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills, it's clear Millie Bobby Brown already has a pretty stacked resumé. But now, the star is adding another line to her impressive list of accomplishments: college student. During an interview with Allure for its September cover story, the young star revealed that she's currently taking online classes at Purdue University where she studies human services. The major — which is described as giving students "knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills," per the university's website — is where "you learn about the system and how to help young people," according to Brown. Millie Bobby Brown Says She's "Healing" After She Was "Publicly Humiliated" by a TikTok Creator Although she's not currently attending classes in person, Purdue University is located in Indiana — aka the same state where the fictional town of Hawkins is located in Stranger Things. While the show just recently released its epic two-part fourth season, with the fifth and final season said to come out in 2024 or 2025, Millie opened up about how her career has developed since landing the breakout role while talking to the publication. "At first it was really fun," Brown said of acting. "And then I was like, 'Gosh, I could really do things with this. I could really change the world with this.' There was something about acting that made me feel powerful, impactful, and like I could inspire people." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit