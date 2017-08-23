whitelogo
Milla Jovovich
Hair
12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Bella Hadid’s Celebrity Doppelgängers Will Blow Your Mind
Jun 16, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Milla Jovovich and Ruby Rose's
Lip Sync Battle
May Be the Fiercest Yet
Jan 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Milla Jovovich & Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Are Red Carpet Twins
Jan 24, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Milla Jovovich Masters Red Carpet Twinning with Daughter Ever
Dec 14, 2016 @ 11:30 am
American Music Awards
The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2016 AMAs
Nov 20, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Lily-Rose Depp Flaunts Her Toned Abs in Head-to-Toe Chanel
Sep 23, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Selma Blair and Michelle Monaghan Reunite to Honor a Beloved Charity and a New Tod's It Bag
Apr 20, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Milla Jovovich Turns 40! See 7 of Her Sweetest Mommy Moments
Dec 17, 2015 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity Moms
See the First Photo of Milla Jovovich's New Baby Girl
Apr 02, 2015 @ 10:28 am
Celebrity Moms
Milla Jovovich Welcomes Her Second Daughter!
Apr 01, 2015 @ 11:31 am
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Milla Jovovich! See Her Best Looks Ever
Dec 17, 2014 @ 8:19 am
Celebrity Moms
Milla Jovovich on Her Maternity Style: "Take Up Less Room"
Nov 01, 2014 @ 7:45 am
Jewelry
#RocksMyWorld: De Grisogono's Crazy Skull Watch Arrives Just in Time for Halloween
Oct 30, 2014 @ 2:03 pm
Accessories
Bag Lady: Buy an Original Birkin From Jane Birkin Herself!
Sep 13, 2014 @ 11:16 am
Celebrity
Camilla Belle, Kiernan Shipka, and More Step Out in Style for the Just Jared Summer Fiesta
Jul 14, 2014 @ 3:31 pm
Milla Jovovich and Isabel Marant Celebrate the First Year of the Designer's L.A. Boutique
Oct 11, 2013 @ 4:16 pm
Red Carpet
Move Over Skinnies! Celebrities Love Wide-Leg Pants
Jul 15, 2013 @ 5:15 pm
Couture Fashion Week
Celebrities Love: Chanel's Relaunched Premiere Watch
Jul 15, 2013 @ 1:45 pm
Cannes Film Festival
Poll: Who Is the Fashion Queen of the Cannes Film Festival?
May 24, 2013 @ 3:11 pm
Movies
Resident Evil: Retribution: Milla Jovovich Costume Preview
Sep 14, 2012 @ 4:24 pm
Fashion
Honoring Coco Chanel's Birthday: Our Favorite Chanel Looks
Aug 19, 2012 @ 11:00 am
Who Was Best Dressed This Week?
Jul 06, 2012 @ 5:15 pm
