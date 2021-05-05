Miley Cyrus Wore Completely Sheer Feathered Pants
This is a lot of look.
Ahead of her performance this weekend on Saturday Night Live — with controversial host Elon Musk — Miley Cyrus posted a few photos to her Instagram feed showing off a pair of over-the-top sheer embroidered pants that she wore to YouTube's Brandcast Delivered event. If the see-through material and intricate details weren't enough, the cuffs featured a huge feather trim. Cyrus paired the pants (which are by Alexandre Vauthier) with black elbow-length gloves, sky-high platform shoes, a white muscle tee, layers and layers of gold and silver jewelry, and shield-style sunglasses. Her mullet, which she debuted back in 2020, is still going strong.
"Imma keep workin' from dawn to dusk so I can keep buyin' cars off #ElonMusk," she captioned the gallery.
The eye-catching outfit wasn't the only post Cyrus shared ahead of her SNL gig. She shared a behind-the-scenes video that showed her working with The Kid LAROI. The two are set to perform their track "WITHOUT YOU," which got a remix courtesy of Cyrus after its initial release.
Cyrus's bold pants fit in with the Party Pants trend, which is gaining traction on Tik Tok and other platforms as the world moves away from wearing sweatpants 24/7. Never one to shy away from a burgeoning trend (see: Cyrus's "Malibu" boho phase and her Bangerz latex looks), it's just another sign that everyone is ready to get chaotic below the waist.