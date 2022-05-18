Miley Cyrus Poked Fun at Selena Gomez's SNL Impression Using a Hilarious Homemade Tank Top
Former Disney child stars tend to stick together, and Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez just proved once and for all there's little that can break their bond — even playful jabs on national television.
On Tuesday, Miley (president and CEO of understanding the joke) posted a carousel of content on Instagram. The snaps showed the singer lounging in bed pants-less with a cup of tea in hand while wearing what appeared to be a homemade tank top. Miley's scoop neck white top read, "Hell yeah I'm Miley Cyrus" in large block letters that looked like they were written with a marker by Cyrus herself. A diamond necklace and black winged liner rounded out Miley's look, and she wore her platinum hair complete with a brunette underlay parted on the side.
Although Miley's top could make some great potential new merch for her next tour (we'd buy it), the DIY'ed tank was actually a response to a joke made by Selena during her recent Saturday Night Live hosting stint. In Gomez's opening monologue last Saturday, she took an opportunity to imitate her famous friend's notable southern accent by recounting one of their recent conversations.
Selena shared that after calling up "one of [her] oldest friends, Miley Cyrus" to ask for hosting advice, Miley replied, "just be yourself and have fun." Selena continued the joke by saying, "and I was like, 'Miley is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell yeah I'm Miley Cyrus.'"
While Saturday's show marked Gomez's first-ever time taking on the coveted hosting gig, Miley has actually hosted the show on three separate occasions (2011, 2013, and 2015) and served as the musical guest for six shows over the years.