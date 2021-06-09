Miley Cyrus Just Posed in Her Bright Red Bra and Underwear
She can't be tamed.
Miley Cyrus is never one to shy away from ... anything, really. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer posted a couple of selfies to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday in her underwear, wearing a matching lacy red bra and panty set, her signature blonde mullet tousled in summery waves.
One photo showed Cyrus's midsection in the red set in an oval mirror, simultaneously showing off her tats. She captioned the story, "We don't get cute ...."
The next photo on her story was another mirror selfie but this time a full-body shot. She also sipped on some kind of beverage, presumably coffee or tea. She captioned the photo, "Twacked."
The Hannah Montana alum recently shared another sexy shot to her feed. The video showed her bending over in a very high-cut black one-piece. The post also included a second slide with information about music festival SummerFest.
"Made ya look," she captioned the post. "Now buy tickets to @summerfest 🥰 "
The currently single "Midnight Sky" singer's ex Cody Simpson recently called their relationship a "phase" during an appearance on Australia's 60 Minutes, Page Six reports.
Simpson explained that he and Cyrus had been friends first and that moving into more romantic territory seemed to be the right move at the time. The two first teased tabloids back in October 2019, eventually posting photos and videos of each other on social media and being spotted all over Los Angeles together.
"It was just one of those phases, I guess. You go through [it] and you learn a lot from it," he said "I'd known her for a long time at that point. We went from kind of being good friends to just having a lot of the same friends, to being together for a while."