Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has a New Boyfriend

Miley Cyrus might have a new boyfriend. Dating rumors between Cyrus and Lilly drummer Maxx Morando began to swirl after they were spotted together in Miami on New Year's Eve — and a month prior, during the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles.

It's been reported that Cyrus spent time with Morando backstage during breaks from her hosting gig, and at one point, the pair were caught on video holding hands and dancing to music from the NYE special. What's more is that in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Miley and Maxx shared a close embrace on the balcony of her hotel room.

Miley Cyrus Maxx Morando

A source at E! News says that they're definitely together. "She's happily dating Maxx," said the insider. "It's official between them." The added that Miley and Maxx initially bonded over music and confirmed that he joined her at the NYE party, saying, "He was backstage with Miley and Pete [Davidson] at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them. They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."

Cyrus debuted a new song called "You," which is speculated to be about Morando. The lyrics go: "I got some baggage / Let's do some damage / I am not made for no horsey and carriage / You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you."

Neither Cyrus nor Morando have confirmed their couple status, but Miley did sneakily post a photo of them together in one of her Instagram photo dumps. And she previously gushed about the 23-year-old when speaking with Vogue back in September about her a custom look Morando and designer Shane Kastl created for her. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she said. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."