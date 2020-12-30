Miley Cyrus Is as Obsessed With Harry Styles as the Rest of Us
"I'm into the fishnets."
It looks like Stevie Nicks isn't the only singer that's fallen under Harry Styles's spell. During an interview with British radio network Heart, Miley Cyrus said that she'd love to "share a life" with him, noting that she's obsessed with his embrace of androgynous style — and that they could share clothes.
Mark Wright, the show's host, asked Cyrus if she'd rather kiss her pal Justin Bieber or Styles. From there, she indulged in a little fantasy, explaining all the reasons that she'd opt for the One Direction alum. Not only for a kiss, she said, but for an entire future together.
"Harry, that's easy," she said. "Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles! He's looking really good. Really good. I'm into the fishnets."
"And we have very similar tastes," she continued. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together — it just makes sense."
When Wright offered to set them up, Cyrus said that post-breakup (she split with her flame Cody Simpson earlier this year), just about everyone she knows has been trying to set her up.
"Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days," she said.
Styles v. Bieber wasn't the only makeout session that Wright proposed, either. After Cyrus opted for Styles, Wright asked if she'd rather kiss Dua Lipa, who she just collaborated with on the track "Prisoner," complete with a super-steamy, fishnet-filled music video, or rapper Cardi B.
"I've kinda already kissed Dua," she explained. "Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi."