Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Wiped Each Other From Their Instagram Feeds
Cleaning house, moving on.
Just days after the Daily Mail reported that Cody Simpson was with "rumored new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens, he and his ex, Miley Cyrus, have taken down nearly every photo of each other from their respective Instagram feeds. Fans first noticed that Cyrus unfollowed Simpson at the beginning of the month and neither she nor Simpson have issued any comments on the developments. The two officially broke up three months ago.
In August 2020, Cyrus appeared on Instagram Live, telling viewers exactly what happened between her and Simpson after rumors started to swirl about their breakup. She stated that she wanted the facts out there, not speculation from "reliable sources."
"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," she said. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."
"For right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives," she added. "And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."
Cyrus cleaned house completely, removing every single image of Simpson from her grid. Elle notes that while the couple was still together, Cyrus was posting to her Stories more often, so unless fans have screenshots, those pics have been lost to the ether of the internet.
The only Cyrus-related post that remains on Simpson's feed references a song he wrote about her, "Golden Thing," and a birthday tribute.
"Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you," he captioned the image.