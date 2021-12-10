Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way
Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast.
On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
It appears as if Cyrus was referring to Davidson and Kardashian's recent date at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, where the pair were later spotted leaving the restaurant in Pete's black Lamborghini SUV.
Miley followed up the jab with another one, adding: "I wanna watch a movie in frickin' Staten Island. It should have been me." Pete was visibly blushing by now and burst out into laughter. It goes without saying that he was a good sport throughout the entire serenade.
Dating rumors between Kardashian and Davidson began to swirl after the two were spotted holding hands at a theme park in October. They played it off as being "just friends," but within weeks, things took a romantic turn.
Last month, a source told E! News that the couple is "really happy" and want to see where their relationship goes. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the insider added, noting that Kim apparently feels the same. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else… She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."