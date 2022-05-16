Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print And the date was supervised by her mom. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Miley Cyrus’s High-Slit Double Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print Credit: TheImageDirect Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part. RELATED: Miley Cyrus Paired Her Catsuit With a Super-Cropped Blazer Miley's beau wore a bright red collard Adidas shirt with green-and-white detailing paired with white pants, gray sneakers, and oversized black sunglasses. The couple was also accompanied by Miley's newly single mom, Tish Cyrus, who sported a two-piece black sequined set for the show. The outing came just a day before it was announced that Cyrus would return to host NBC's 2023 New Year's Eve Special for the second time. Last year's special saw the singer host the Miami-set event alongside Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and featured performances from Noah Cyrus, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, and more. The 2021-22 show also marked the first time she and Maxx were romantically linked. While it's currently unknown whether Davidson will reprise his role in the NYE special, here's to hoping we're blessed with more Miley and Pete content in the near future.

