Miley Cyrus Shows Off Some Serious Yoga Skills on Instagram

instagram / mileycyrus
Is it just us or does Miley Cyrus seem even more calm, cool, and collected since she reunited with old flame Liam Hemsworth? It appears that the yoga-practicing star had to remove her stunning engagement ring to contort her body into a pretzel-like pose that seriously tested her upper body strength (and showed off her cleavage).
Her purple yoga mat is no stranger to her Instagram—she posted some crazy-cool videos to her page a few weeks ago. What we like most about her practicing the art form is that she's said it’s for her mind and not her body. You go, girl.RELATED: Miley Cyrus Joins The Voice as Full-Time Judge