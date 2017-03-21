Miley Cyrus's Mom and Sister Talk Bridal Gowns and That "Secret Wedding" Instagram

When it comes to the Cyrus bunch, it's clear that talent runs in the family! Miley is a superstar, dad Billy Ray is a country legend, and now mother Tish and sister Brandi are carving out their place in the interior design world with their new home makeover show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

And though they should be talking nonstop about what's to come on the series, how could they not dish a bit on Miley's upcoming nuptials to fiancé Liam Hemsworth? "Whether I would have done the show or not, I would have always been working on [Miley's] house or her wedding ... or whatever it may be, for all my kids," said Tish during an interview with ET. "I'm definitely, I'm in there, my kids are everything to me, you know, so no matter what they do I'm there."

So much fun @nbcuniversal Summer Press day! Great time premiering the first trailer for Cyrus Vs Cyrus! Thanks @bravotv for believing in us! #interiordesign #cyrusvscyrus #may25th #family A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

And of course, they had to tell all about Billy Ray Cyrus's cryptic Instagram post that led everyone to believe that Miley and Liam had already tied the knot. "I'm always the last to know," Tish joked of the now infamous photo (below). "I looked at the picture, and I'm like, Brandi was like, 'Why was everybody thinking that?!' If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!"

I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Brandi chimed in, "I was like in that top? What are you, crazy? She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just like the frilly top she was wearing in a photo." With all the designers clamoring to dress her, we do now think she will go for something over-the-top and befitting of most of her red carpet looks. Though we never can know with Miley, as she's a wildcard.

Watch the duo's discussion here:

RELATED: Billy Ray Cyrus Sets the Record Straight on Miley Cyrus Wedding Rumors

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer premieres May 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo, so mark your calendars!