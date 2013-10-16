Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Style

Oct 16, 2013 @ 2:45 pm
<p>In a jumpsuit, 2016</p>
In a jumpsuit, 2016

Although Cyrus swore off walking any more red carpets, the actress stood by the world premiere of Crisis in Six Scenes in a '60s-inspired jumpsuit covered in images and tied with a rope belt.

Rob Kim/Getty
<p>In Prada, 2015</p>
In Prada, 2015

The singer wore a custom white Prada shift dress with knee-high scoks and platform sandals to the New York premiere of "A Very Murray Christmas."

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p>In patterned trousers, 2015</p>
In patterned trousers, 2015

Cyrus arrived at the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in a black top, patterned trousers, and a red Judith Leiber clutch.

Maury Phillips/WireImage
<p>In Alexander Wang, 2015</p>
In Alexander Wang, 2015

The singer arrived to the 2015 Met Gala in an Alexander Wang dress with Ana Khouri jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2015 Grammy Arrivals - Miley Cyrus
In Alexandre Vauthier, 2015

Cyrus arrived to the 2015 Grammy Awards in a black Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Fashion Show
In Moschino, 2015

Cyrus was honored at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala wearing a red glittery heart-strewn Moschino ball gown that she styled with red opera-length gloves, a red lip, and tough combat boots. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
miley cyrus
In Marc Jacobs, 2014

The singer was the ultimate red-carpet rebel in a body-hugging Marc Jacobs dress at the 2014 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>In&nbsp;Alexandre Vauthier, 2015</p>
In Alexandre Vauthier, 2015

Cyrus attended the 2015 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier in a simple red Alexandre Vauthier dress with a high slit.

Larry Busacca/Getty
<p>In&nbsp;Alexandre Vauthier, 2014</p>
In Alexandre Vauthier, 2014

Cyrus showed up to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in a two-piece Alexandre Vauthier outfit, including high-waisted trousers and a bandeau top.

Larry Busacca/Getty
