Miley Cyrus Posed On a Vintage Land Rover in Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes'
Haters be damned.
On Sunday, Miley Cyrus posed on a vintage, baby blue Land Rover in a grunge outfit complete with baggy jeans, a sleeveless shirt, and a baseball hat.
But perhaps the most notable aspect of the post was her nod to Lil Nas X and his new shoe creation. The "Midnight Sky" singer wore the rapper's new "Satan Shoes" he recently launched with New York art collective MSCHF. The red and black sneakers feature a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of human blood (supplied by members of MSCHF).
Cyrus captioned her Instagram, "Can you see Satan? 👹 " She also tagged Lil Nas X and MSCHF.
The sneakers launched as a limited drop of 666 pairs retailing for $1,018, a reference to Bible passage Luke 10:18: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." The shoes received a lot of criticism online, and Lil Nas X released an "apology video," which appears to start out as an apology but then cuts to his new music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Last week, Lil Nas X released the new music video, and it practically broke the internet. The most viral moment of the iconic video is perhaps when the rapper pole dances down to hell to give the devil a lap dance.
Along with the drop of the video, he also shared a letter to his 14-year-old self.
"Dear 14-year-old Montero," he began, "I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised never to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, and they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future."