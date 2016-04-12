Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Step Out Together After Reported Re-Engagement

After first fueling engagement rumors back in January, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were finally spotted out and about together again for the first time, as they grabbed a bite to eat in West Hollywood, Calif.

The songstress and her man enjoyed a lunch date with the Hunger Games star's family at vegan hotspot Gracias Madre, according to People. Both went casual for the outing, with Cyrus rocking a multi-colored long-sleeved top, black jeans, black shades and her hair pulled back in a bun, and Hemsworth sporting a bomber jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.

The duo first got engaged back in 2012 but ended up breaking it off (and breaking their fans' hearts) in September 2013. Although it looked like their relationship was over for good, Cyrus was spotted wearing a ring on that finger at a New York Knicks game earlier this year. It happened to be the same Neil Lane engagement ring Hemsworth proposed to her with the first time around, sparking speculation that they decided to give their love another shot.

While neither Cyrus or Hemsworth have officially confirmed that they are heading to the altar just yet, it's safe to say these two are not only back on, but still going strong.