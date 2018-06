Is Miley Cyrus getting initiated into the Hemsworth clan soon? The pop star and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-lawΒ Elsa Pataky (wife to Chris Hemsworth) debuted matching wave tattoos recently.Β

The subtle ink, which was posted on Instagram, by one of their mutual friends, showed that Cyrus and Pataky got the same design as a couple of their other gal pals. In fact, the wave was created by surf legend Kelly Slater. How's that for hanging ten?Β