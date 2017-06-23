Miley Cyrus Labels Herself as a "Genderless and Ageless Spirit"

Miley Cyrus isn't here for any labels.

Last October, the self-proclaimed free spirit made headlines when she revealed that after having trouble coming to terms with her gender identity and sexuality while growing up, she now describes herself as "pansexual" as she deems the word "bisexual" to be too limiting.

And in a new interview which aired Friday on ITV's Lorraine, the "Malibu" hit-maker was quick to reiterate that she continues to reject all attempts to define and categorize her identity. "I'm weird for many reasons," she admitted to Ross King during the segment. "I think I feel genderless. I feel ageless."

The 24-year-old former Disney alum elaborated, "I'm just a spirit soul, not divided by human being, even animals. I treat the animals the same and hopefully treat the planet with as much respect as possible. There's no me and them, and there's no us and you."

And while the young star claims that she's not quick to pass judgment, she joked that there's one thing that she simply can't wrap her head around: "I was saying last night that if you don't like Dolly [Parton] you're weird," she said, referring to her godmother. "And if I'm telling you you're weird, that's saying something because I'm the weirdest person I know."

"No one doesn't like Dolly," she continued, before piling on the words of praise for the legendary country superstar. "She's all super respectful and love. She's such a great musician and also a great role model."