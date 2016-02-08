Miley Cyrus Adds Malibu Mansion to Her Collection of Homes! See Inside the Beach Bungalow

Miley Cyrus just added another posh pad to her long list of 5-star homestays. This time around, the wild-child musician is taking up real estate in Malibu with the purchase of a $2.53 millon beach bungalow. Inside, the Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz superstar can expect nothing short of beach living luxury.

Boasting 1,384 square feet, Cyrus's new spot is tucked away in Malibu's Ramirez Canyon and offers all the finest amenities. To start, Paradise Cove beach is just a short walk away from the property. And, if Cyrus doesn't feel like venturing to the beach, she can always settle into the home's private outdoor gazebo hot tub. Um, awaiting our invite, Miley!

Inside the home, which was built in 1958, are brightly colored walls, contemporary finishes, and up-to-date appliances. Then, when the singer feels like heading outdoors, she'll be walking on heated stone floors that lead straight outside to the patio and gardens. With two acres of land surrounding the 4-bedroom home, there's no doubt Cyrus will have plenty of space available for friends to come over and enjoy her beach haven.

1 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Sitting Room

This naturesque sitting room has expansive windows for plenty of natural light.

2 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Bathroom

This bathroom allows for a makeup session in the most mod surroundings. 

3 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Hot Tub 

This would be the outdoor hot tub we were talking about. Hello, spa time. 

4 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Master Bath

Cyrus can scrub-a-dub in this luxurious, spacious bathroom.

5 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Dining Area

Time to host a dinner party! This space is so huge, a dance party will no doubt follow the main course.

6 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Kitchen 

Pull up a barstool because Miley is doing the cooking! 

7 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

Outside the Home

A colorful exterior to match Cyrus's wild wardrobe. How fitting! 

8 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Patio

Complete with a table and chairs, this outdoor eating space is perfect for entertaining guests.

9 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Master Suite

Cyrus's schedule is so busy, she needs a relaxing spot to lay her head. This room makes for the perfect oasis.

10 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Backyard

This expanisve backyard is the perfect play spot for Cyrus's many pets.

11 of 11 Courtesy Zillow.com

The Living Room

The open space concept of the home allows for a direct line of sight from the kitchen to the second sitting room.

