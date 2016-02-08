Miley Cyrus Adds Malibu Mansion to Her Collection of Homes! See Inside the Beach Bungalow

Miley Cyrus just added another posh pad to her long list of 5-star homestays. This time around, the wild-child musician is taking up real estate in Malibu with the purchase of a $2.53 millon beach bungalow. Inside, the Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz superstar can expect nothing short of beach living luxury.

Boasting 1,384 square feet, Cyrus's new spot is tucked away in Malibu's Ramirez Canyon and offers all the finest amenities. To start, Paradise Cove beach is just a short walk away from the property. And, if Cyrus doesn't feel like venturing to the beach, she can always settle into the home's private outdoor gazebo hot tub. Um, awaiting our invite, Miley!

WATCH: 9 Amazing Miley Cyrus Quotes

Inside the home, which was built in 1958, are brightly colored walls, contemporary finishes, and up-to-date appliances. Then, when the singer feels like heading outdoors, she'll be walking on heated stone floors that lead straight outside to the patio and gardens. With two acres of land surrounding the 4-bedroom home, there's no doubt Cyrus will have plenty of space available for friends to come over and enjoy her beach haven.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Joins The Voice as a Key Adviser