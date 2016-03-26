Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys Join The Voice as Full-Time Judges 

One of our favorite parts about NBC’s musical competition show The Voice is that the four judges are often as competitive as the aspiring singers they mentor. So when the news broke that Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys will be permanent coaches joining regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in Season 11 (and replacing current judges Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera), we thought: This is going to get good. Even though the new season won’t hit your TV screen until September, we know the shake-up will change things, especially since this is the first time ever that two female coaches will take their seats (and buzzers) at the same time.

Both stars are no strangers to the show—Cyrus will be an advisor on Season 10 (which premieres this Monday), while Keys was an advisor back in Season 7—and apparently the celebrities are purposely given these roles to prepare them for taking on an official coaching role. “The musical expertise and energy these two incredibly talented women will bring to the show is remarkable,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment in a statement. “We’re thrilled that they’ll be joining Adam and Blake in what we know will be a magical 11th season.” Cyrus already took to social media to share the good news last night, saying “I can’t wait!” Seems the feeling is mutual.

It's true! I am going to be the newest judge on Season 11 of The Voice @nbcthevoice #thevoice 🦄❤️💐 watch me mentor and then season 11 shit is gonna go offffff! I can't wait! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 25, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT