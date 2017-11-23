Miley Cyrus Turns 25 Today! See Super-Sweet Selfies with Her Many, Many Pets

Happy birthday, Miley! The pop star turns 25 today, and we’re sure she’s readying herself for a wild night of partying (in the U.S.A.)—remember: she can’t stop, won’t stop.

Having a good time is just one of the many things Cyrus is known for. She’s also tied to her pop stardom, her participation in the free the nipple movement, her political involvement, her love of pizza, and, of course, her passion for animals.

The 25-year-old’s Instagram feed runneth over with adorable selfies starring her many beloved pets. Cats, dogs, pigs … Cyrus has (and poses with) them all. The animals are clearly a huge part of the singer's life—she even released an album in 2015 celebrating her fallen furry friends: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Coming at you like a wrecking ball, here’s the definitive roundup of Cyrus’s sweetest pet-centric selfies.

Here's to many, many more!