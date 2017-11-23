Miley Cyrus Turns 25 Today! See Super-Sweet Selfies with Her Many, Many Pets

Rob Kim/Getty for Amazon
Isabel Jones
Nov 23, 2017

Happy birthday, Miley! The pop star turns 25 today, and we’re sure she’s readying herself for a wild night of partying (in the U.S.A.)—remember: she can’t stop, won’t stop.

Having a good time is just one of the many things Cyrus is known for. She’s also tied to her pop stardom, her participation in the free the nipple movement, her political involvement, her love of pizza, and, of course, her passion for animals.

The 25-year-old’s Instagram feed runneth over with adorable selfies starring her many beloved pets. Cats, dogs, pigs … Cyrus has (and poses with) them all. The animals are clearly a huge part of the singer's life—she even released an album in 2015 celebrating her fallen furry friends: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Coming at you like a wrecking ball, here’s the definitive roundup of Cyrus’s sweetest pet-centric selfies.

Here's to many, many more!

1 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND MARY JANE

Cyrus's pup poses for a getting ready selfie like a true champ. 

2 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND EMU

Aww, what an adorable hat!

3 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND MILKY

Miley and her Pitbull pup are the sweetest cuddle partners. 

4 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND SHANTI OM BB

This little kitty is much too cute to handle.

5 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND BUBBA SUE/PIG

There's no sweeter bond than that of a girl and her pig. 

6 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND BARBIE

Barbie the beagle followed her owner's lead and got in the patriotic spirit. 

7 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND HAPPY

Such a fitting name, don't you think?

8 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND KEKE

We'd kill to reach Keke's state of zen. 

9 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND THE LATE FLOYD

A cuddle session with her sweet husky.

10 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND HARLEM

So photogenic!

11 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND TANI (LIAM HEMSWORTH'S PUP)

Naturally, her boyfriend's dogs are also besties with the singer.

12 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND DORA (LIAM'S DOG)

Miley and her partner's pooch are totally twinning here. 

13 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND BEAN

Someone's sleepy!

14 of 14 mileycyrus/instagram

MILEY AND THE LATE LILA

A picture-perfect shot of the singer and her yorkie mix.

