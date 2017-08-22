whitelogo
Miles Teller
Videos
Miles Teller Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry
Aug 22, 2017 @ 7:15 am
Movies
How
La La Land
Almost Starred Emma Watson and Miles Teller
Jan 10, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Movies
Miles Teller on Wearing a Thong in Bleed for This
Nov 18, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Aaron Eckhart Gained 40 Pounds and Shaved His Head for
Bleed for This
Role
Nov 18, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Movies
8 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend—Whatever Mood You're In
Nov 11, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Movies
15 Movies to Watch in November 2016
Nov 01, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
11 Movies to Watch in August 2016
Aug 01, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Miles Teller! Check Out This Jokester’s Funniest Tweets
Feb 20, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Watch the First Full-Length, Action-Packed Trailer for
Allegiant
Nov 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Watch
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Trailer to See What Lies Beyond the Walls of Chicago
Sep 15, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
Is
Fantastic Four
the Coolest Squad Name Ever?
InStyle
Editors Share Their Own Crew Names
Aug 09, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Star Couples
What's Miles Teller
Really
Like? His Girlfriend's Instagram Reveals All
Jul 30, 2015 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Get Excited for the Release of
Fantastic Four
With This Heroic New Trailer
Jul 14, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
We Asked Celebs: What's Your Go-To Karaoke Song?
May 13, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Red Carpet
The Sexiest Guys at the MTV Movie Awards (Warning: There Are a Lot)
Apr 13, 2015 @ 6:45 am
Red Carpet
MTV Movie Awards 2015: The Reasons To Get Excited!
Apr 12, 2015 @ 9:05 am
Movies
They're Not In Post-Apocalyptic Chicago Anymore! See
InStyle
's Most Beautiful Photos of the Cast of
Insurgent
Mar 20, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Transformations
10 Beauty Moments Courtesy of Birthday Girl Kate Mara
Feb 27, 2015 @ 8:18 am
Oscars
Watching the Kisses Fly Inside the Governors Ball, the Official After-Party of the Oscars
Feb 23, 2015 @ 5:03 pm
Red Carpet
J.K. Simmons On His Oscar Win: "It Means More Opportunities"
Feb 22, 2015 @ 11:37 pm
Celebrity
Birthday Boy Miles Teller Opens Up About His Bro-Centric Personal Style
Feb 20, 2015 @ 8:00 am
