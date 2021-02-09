Mila Kunis Just Appeared on Live Television in Gym Shorts
I've never related to her more.
Despite what reopenings across the country and celebrity vacations may be telling you, we're unfortunately still in the thick of a global pandemic. And as such, social distancing is still important — meaning, yes, we're still taking Zoom calls in our quarantine uniforms: business on the top and casual on the bottom.
Mila Kunis, however, managed to make her take on the quarantine uniform look chic when she made a virtual appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week.
During her interview, Kunis stood up to reveal she had paired her cuff-sleeved black top with a pair of matching black gym shorts. And, dare we say, the look was kind of... stylish?
"That's so funny," DeGeneres laughed. "You look so dressed up from the top, it's hilarious."
Kunis, who shares two kids with husband Ashton Kutcher, also told Degeneres about parenting during the pandemic.
"I love my kids very much, we both do, but they're like dogs: they can sniff you out!" she said. "They know your smell, they know what room you're hiding in — you can't get away from them. You just can't. They're just there."
In the midst of the pandemic, however, she joked she was able to get a break from her kids when she and Kutcher spent two days filming a commercial for the Super Bowl.
"I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off!'" she joked. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, okay, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'"