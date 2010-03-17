Mike Dirnt & Brittney Cade

1 of 4 Lolo's Boudoir Photography with Carolyn Troadec

The Love Story

In early 2004 musician Mike Dirnt was dining at the chic Japanese restaurant Sushi Roki in L.A. Little did he know that hostess, Brittney Cade, would later become his wife. They were friends for a year and a half before Dirnt mustered up the courage to ask her out for dinner.



During a backpacking trip through Europe in October 2007, the couple spent some time in Venice. While chomping on pizza, drinking Bellinis and watching the gondoloas go by, Mike suddenly got nervous," recalls Cade. He pulled out the ring-a rose gold band inscribed with "I'm Forever Yours" in French-and asked her to be his wife. And thanks to a video camera rigged onto a nearby dock, he got the whole thing on tape.