Mike Dirnt & Brittney Cade

In early 2004 musician Mike Dirnt was dining at the chic Japanese restaurant Sushi Roki in L.A. Little did he know that hostess, Brittney Cade, would later become his wife. They were friends for a year and a half before Dirnt mustered up the courage to ask her out for dinner.
During a backpacking trip through Europe in October 2007, the couple spent some time in Venice. While chomping on pizza, drinking Bellinis and watching the gondoloas go by, Mike suddenly got nervous," recalls Cade. He pulled out the ring-a rose gold band inscribed with "I'm Forever Yours" in French-and asked her to be his wife. And thanks to a video camera rigged onto a nearby dock, he got the whole thing on tape.
Lolo's Boudoir Photography with Carolyn Troadec
The Setting
The couple got married at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa in Ojai, Calif. It was all arranged in just 45 days by L.A. planner and friend Tony Schubert of Event Eleven
Nadine Froger Photography
The Decor
Clusters of green succulents and white hydrangea accented the reception tables.
Nadine Froger Photography
The Decor
The couple had napkins printed with their names and wedding date on them as a keepsake of the special day.
Nadine Froger Photography
The Love Story
