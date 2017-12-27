whitelogo
whitelogo
Michelle Trachtenberg
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Michelle Trachtenberg
Lifestyle
The Water Bottle Your Favorite Celebs Are Currently Obsessed with
Dec 27, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Gossip Girl
's Steamiest Sex Scenes Were Too Racy to Air
Sep 21, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends BFF Michelle Trachtenberg the Sweetest Happy Birthday Tribute
Oct 11, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Michelle Trachtenberg Turns 31! See Her Best Selfies
Oct 11, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Michelle Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl #TBT with Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley Is Everything
Dec 11, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
It's National Cat Day! See the 5 Most Stylish Celeb Cats of All Time
Oct 29, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
No Sweat! Celebrities Brave the Heat to Toast Nikki Reed's Revolve Clothing Collection
Apr 12, 2015 @ 3:22 pm
Most Recent
Fashion Week
Michelle Trachtenberg: My Alice + Olivia Look "Is My Kate Middleton Moment"
Feb 17, 2015 @ 2:01 pm
Tech
Celebrities Encourage Followers to Rock the Vote on Election Day
Nov 04, 2014 @ 1:13 pm
Celebrity
Why This Celebrity Wants You To Wear Blue Tomorrow
Oct 06, 2013 @ 11:14 am
Hair Color
It's Hair Makeover Week! See the New Looks on Justin Bieber, Nikki Reed, Coco Rocha, and Michelle Trachtenberg
Apr 12, 2013 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl Fashion Credits: Season 6, Episode 10, The Series Finale
Dec 18, 2012 @ 11:54 am
TV Shows
Happy 27th Birthday, Michelle Trachtenberg!
Oct 11, 2012 @ 1:19 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl Fashion Credits: What They Wore Last Night
Oct 09, 2012 @ 12:48 pm
TV Shows
Spotted on the Set of Gossip Girl: InStyle's 652-Page September Issue!
Aug 24, 2012 @ 2:30 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl's Michelle Trachtenberg: Final Season Is 'As Evil As Ever'
Aug 23, 2012 @ 11:10 am
Celebrity
Inside the 14th Annual Day of Indulgence Party: See the Photos!
Aug 13, 2012 @ 5:30 pm
Hair Color
Why Michelle Trachtenberg Got Blue Hair
May 24, 2012 @ 2:45 pm
Makeup
Celebrity Nail Polish Trend to Try: Pretty Pastels
May 02, 2012 @ 1:00 pm
Found It! Michelle Trachtenberg's Glam Jewelry
Dec 06, 2011 @ 10:55 am
Halloween
Halloween 2011 Celebrity Costumes: See the Photos!
Nov 01, 2011 @ 10:55 am
Shoes
First Look: Stuart Weitzman's Celebrity-Designed Shoes!
Aug 17, 2011 @ 11:04 am
Michelle Trachtenberg's Heels: Her Own Design!
Aug 12, 2011 @ 9:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!