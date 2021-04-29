Michelle Pfeiffer’s Scarface Outfits Will Never Not Be Peak Fashion
She invented 2021's top trends.
When it comes to on-screen fashion, there are certain outfits that are instantly recognizable whether you've seen the film or not. Blue gingham dresses will always remind us of the Wizard of Oz, and oftentimes, a sleek black design brings Breakfast at Tiffany's to mind. Sure, Scarface may not be everyone's go-to movie, but Michelle Pfieffer's white suit and slinky dresses? Well, that's peak fashion right there.
Even in 2021, Elvira Hancock's fashion choices feel timeless and modern, and remarkably, they fit in so well with today's top trends. While we're over here making a fuss about the sexy pully-top trend celebrities have been gravitating towards, she actually did it first, with a breezy, butterfly-printed version we'd love to get our hands on. And, once we decided backless designs would be part of our summer uniform, we quickly imagined accessorizing just like Pfieffer did — with drop earrings and sparkling jewelry, fully embracing some over-the-top choices after a year-plus of keeping things casual.
Of course, many might argue that one of Scarface's most memorable fashion moments consists of Elvira's sleek yet breezy skirt suit, complete with a peplum blazer and a thigh-high slit — two details that would surely fit in with today's rise of chaotic, below-the-waist fashion. Despite the fact that this costume was put together in 1983, we doubt we'd bat an eye if a celebrity wore it on the red carpet (they probably have!) or if we passed it on the street (although we'd definitely feel envious and curious about the details). It's simply one of those easy, sleek combinations that never goes out of style, and it's only made better with the addition of those large ombré shades and a glamorous wide-brim hat, two items that even Jennifer Lopez enjoys today.
To be quite honest, we could easily rely on this movie alone for outfit inspiration in the coming months. Aside from Pfieffer's ensembles, Al Pacino's Tony Montana really makes a strong case for gold chain necklaces — but, that's a discussion for a different day.
Sometimes, outfits from movies and TV shows stay on our mind long after we've stopped watching. Made a Scene celebrates specific on-screen looks and explores why they're (still) worth obsessing over.