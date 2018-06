Michelle Obama's 10 Best Looks of the Year

9 of 10 Carrie Devorah/WENN

In Thakoon on November 4th

As the honorary chair of President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, the First Lady gave a speech wearing a silver-belted tweed suit by Thakoon. "I think that what she is doing is great for fashion and I love that she's shifting gears from celebrity culture," the designer told Mary Tomer, author of Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy. "It's great that the person whose fashion we're celebrating is a working mother."