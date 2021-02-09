Michelle Obama Has a Cooking Show Coming to Netflix
Waffles + Mochi hits the streaming service on March 16.
Michelle Obama is returning to Netflix, this time with a cooking show.
On social media, the former first lady announced that starting March 16, her show Waffles + Mochi will be available on the streaming service. In the photo, Obama stands with an adorable puppet wearing her signature gold hoops and an apron.
"I'm beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I'll be launching a new show on @netflix called Waffles + Mochi," she wrote in the caption. "I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world."
This isn't her first time working with Netflix. In 2020, she released Becoming, a documentary that followed her on her book tour. This new series seems to be a continuation of her healthy eating initiative, Let's Move!, which was aimed at educating young people about food.