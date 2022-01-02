Michelle Obama's New Year's Eve Outfit Included Short Shorts and Kitten Heels

Michelle and Barack Obama kicked off the New Year with just the two of them at home. And though, they didn't have an elaborate soirée to attend, the first couple dressed up for the occasion nonetheless.

On Saturday, Michelle shared a loved-up photo of the pair in coordinating festive outfits. Barack, for his part, wore a black patterned polo shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers. He went sockless in a pair of sneakers and accessorized with 2022-themed glasses. His wife stepped up her style in a black jacket with gold embellishments and a matching top underneath. She finished off her look with short shorts and strappy kitten heels (very on-trend) that showed off her blue pedicure.

"Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Barack shared his own message on Twitter, writing : "I'm hopeful about 2022. This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did. But we've made it this far—and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year!"

This holiday season, the Obamas celebrated in Barack's native Hawaii — an annual decades-long tradition amongst the family. During their winter getaway, the former president was photographed swimming in the Pacific Ocean, while his daughters — Sasha and Malia — were spotted paddle boarding nearby.