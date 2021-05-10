Michelle Obama Knit Halter Tops for Sasha and Malia
And Barack got a sweater thanks to the new hobby.
If you picked up a new hobby during the coronavirus lockdowns, you're not alone. In addition to the brand-new plant parents and newly formed sourdough devotees, many people picked up knitting and crocheting — Michelle Obama included. During Monday's episode of CBS This Morning, the former first lady told co-host Gayle King that she'd not only picked up the new craft, but she was also getting really into it. So much, in fact, that her entire family is outfitted in her wares not, including former President Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha, who both have knit halter tops courtesy of their very cool mom.
Michelle previously mentioned knitting, so King asked her for an update. And Michelle didn't disappoint, saying that she'd gotten very adept with her needles and that everyone was loving her new cozy creations.
"Don't get me started because I don't want to bore people with my little knitting," Michelle said. "I made halter tops for [daughters] Malia and Sasha that they love."
"It was finished when it got a little warmer. So, it's ready for him," she said of her first sweater for Barack. She noted that he hadn't worn it yet, but that "he will."
The news is an update from earlier this year. When Michelle spoke to People about her book, Becoming, she mentioned that she'd started to knit and that it was a slippery slope going from scarves to sweaters and, apparently, halter tops. At the time, she was still working on Barack's sweater, so it's great to know that she's got that finished and is moving on to whatever comes next in the hierarchy of knitting projects.
"You don't master knitting because once you make a scarf, then there's the blanket. And once you do the blanket, you got to do the hat. You got to have the socks," she explained. "I'm currently working on my first crew neck sweater for my husband. So I'm figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar and pick up stitches. So I could go on about knitting!"
Even Barack was impressed by how great Michelle's skills were coming along, telling People that her knitting repertoire includes scarves, hats, and mittens, too.
"I told her the other day, 'It's weird how good you've become at knitting,' because she making sweaters and you know — you expect if somebody's just taught themselves to knit, then maybe they work their way up to a scarf and that would be a big deal," he said. "But she plowed through the scarf thing in a month and now suddenly there's halter tops and scarves and hats and mittens and I'm astonished. Who knew that she had this hidden talent? But she's become an unbelievable knitter."