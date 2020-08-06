Michelle Obama Wrote a Heartfelt Thank You to Concerned Followers

Just a day after she revealed that she was experiencing "low-grade depression," Michelle Obama thanked everyone who reached out with kind words and took time to check in on her. In an Instagram post, the former first lady shared a black-and-white photo that showed her journaling and a lengthy caption that offered gratitude and advice (because we can all use some right now).

She assured everyone that she was doing "just fine" before offering words of support for other people who may be dealing with challenges to their mental health.

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week’s podcast. First things first — I’m doing just fine. There's no reason to worry about me," she wrote before offering a list of people who she believed were dealing with much more she is, including teachers, healthcare workers, and protestors fighting for racial justice. "I'm thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us — the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I'm thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall. I'm thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country."

She went on to say that although many people feel the need to handle everything without showing any sort of emotion or reaction, that's simply not realistic. She urged her followers to feel everything that they needed to and to seek help if they feel it to be necessary. She ended her caption with a thank you and a reminder that reaching out to friends, loved ones, and family can help any sort of anxiety or depression.