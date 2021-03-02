Michelle Obama Re-Released Her Memoir With a Sweet Message to Young Readers
Becoming got two brand-new editions.
It's been two years since Michelle Obama released her bestselling memoir, Becoming. Today, she announced that the book is now available in two new editions: a paperback and a special young readers' edition. She released a video to accompany the news, sharing a message about personal growth and development, noting that no matter what age her readers are, there's always room to evolve and learn.
"It is okay not to know who you are or exactly what you want to be or do right now," Obama starts. She goes on to say that she's spoken to so many people — from kids to men and women in their 20s and 30s — that "feel like somehow they should know the answers to all of these fundamental questions now."
Her message continued, addressing those people and everyone, saying that personal growth is a lifelong process and that nobody has things figured out all the time.
"And if you're my age or older, you kind of chuckle at the notion that somehow or someday you wake up and the fog goes away and life is all just clear," Obama said. "But the process of becoming yourself doesn't work that way. Because, as I've always said, the process of becoming isn't finite."
She finished, telling her followers that she continues to grow and learn, as well. She hopes that everyone can join her and find out what becoming means for themselves.
"You will make mistakes that teach you different lessons," she said. "All of that is coming. And all of that will continue to happen for you throughout your life. It happens to me even today. And I hope that in 10 or 20 years I'm still learning and growing and making mistakes that teach me something deeper about myself."
She also announced the news on Instagram, holding up a copy of the young readers' edition.
According to the book's website, the Becoming young reader's edition has a hardcover and was adapted for children ages 10 and older. It includes an additional "special introduction for kids" written by Obama and three full-color photo inserts. The new Becoming paperback edition also has a new introduction and "a letter from the author to her younger self, and a book club guide with 20 discussion questions and a 5-question Q&A."
"Maybe it'll open up new dialogues with your children or grandchildren. Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club," Obama wrote in an earlier announcement about the two new books.