Michelle Obama Stuns in Naeem Khan at Nordic State Dinner

A-list celebrities arrived at the White House last night to help entertain leaders of Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Norway at the Nordic State Dinner (the 12th state dinner of President Obama's presidency and in his final months in office). Although Hollywood stars like Miranda Kerr, Allison Williams, Connie Britton and David Letterman were in attendance—Demi Lovato also treated the crowd to a musical performance—all eyes were on Michelle Obama.
FLOTUS made a sweeping entrance in a stunning blush-hued Naeem Khan gown with ruching and an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her toned arms. She may have been making a sartorial statement, wearing the same designer she wore to her first state dinner back in 2009 now that her husband's second term is coming to an end. "She looks great," Obama told People last night, complimenting his wife's look. Her joking reply? "He stepped on my dress." With an ensemble that stunning, we can't say we blame her.
The chefs are busy in the White House Kitchen prepping for tonight's Nordic State Dinner. Dishes include cured tuna on plates made of ice and this dish, a simple tomato tartare served alongside finely diced citrus fillets and garnished with micro lettuces from the @WHKitchenGarden. The Nordic countries and the U.S. have a lot to celebrate when it comes to fish, like their vital role in the economy and the abundance they add to our nations cuisines. #NordicVisit 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇫🇮🇳🇴🇩🇰🇮🇸