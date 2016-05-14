Michelle Obama Stuns in Naeem Khan at Nordic State Dinner

A-list celebrities arrived at the White House last night to help entertain leaders of Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Norway at the Nordic State Dinner (the 12th state dinner of President Obama's presidency and in his final months in office). Although Hollywood stars like Miranda Kerr, Allison Williams, Connie Britton and David Letterman were in attendance—Demi Lovato also treated the crowd to a musical performance—all eyes were on Michelle Obama.

FLOTUS made a sweeping entrance to the Nordic State Dinner in a stunning blush-hued Naeem Khan gown with ruching and an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her toned arms. Pablo Martinez Monsivais

FLOTUS made a sweeping entrance in a stunning blush-hued Naeem Khan gown with ruching and an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her toned arms. She may have been making a sartorial statement, wearing the same designer she wore to her first state dinner back in 2009 now that her husband's second term is coming to an end. "She looks great," Obama told People last night, complimenting his wife's look. Her joking reply? "He stepped on my dress." With an ensemble that stunning, we can't say we blame her.

Andrew Harnik

This evening President Obama and the First Lady welcomed five nordic nations - Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark - to the White House for the State Dinner. Watch as the leaders arrive at the North Portico. #NordicVisit 🇺🇸🇳🇴🇫🇮🇸🇪🇮🇸🇩🇰 A video posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on May 13, 2016 at 9:24pm PDT

Tonight, President Obama and the First lady will host the Nordic State Dinner on the White House South Lawn. Here's a sneak peek of where the President will sit. #NordicVisit 🇺🇸🇫🇮🇳🇴🇸🇪🇮🇸🇩🇰 A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on May 13, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

❤️🇺🇸❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 14, 2016 at 3:35am PDT

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 14, 2016 at 4:08am PDT

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 14, 2016 at 4:09am PDT