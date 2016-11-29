Michelle Obama Welcomes Military Families to View White House Holiday Decorations

For the past eight years, Michelle Obama has welcomed military families to the White House each holiday season to view the home’s luxe decorations. This year, the White House’s decorative theme is “The Gift of the Holidays,” and, fittingly, it’s quite the aesthetic treat.

Throughout the historic home, stories are told through intricate décor: Lego-made houses are scattered about the State Dining Room, cheery snowmen line the center hall, and first dogs Sunny and Bo earned their very own tribute in the East Wing. Of course, the focal point is the towering Christmas tree, which stands in the Blue Room. With help from her nephews, First Lady Michelle accepted that very tree last Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, our First Lady bore her seasonal welcome duties for the eighth and final time—guiding the military families through the veritable winter wonderland created by White House staff and volunteers.

Obama also took time to thank everyone involved and honor the dedication of military families nationwide. “This has been one of our favorite White House traditions," Obama told the crowd on Tuesday. "Our military families, like all of you, remind us of what matters, because even as you serve this country in uniform, or you hold everything together here at home as a military spouse, or you prepare to attend another new school as a military kid … you all still find time to contribute to your communities and to this country.”

Scroll through the photos below for a peek at the White House’s 2016 holiday decorations.