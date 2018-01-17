8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Get You Through 2018

Happy birthday, Michelle Obama! Our former FLOTUS turns 54 years old today, right around the one-year anniversary of her leaving the White House, and we can't help but get a little teary thinking about the grand impact she had over those eight years.

From creating her female education initiative, Let Girls Learn, to championing healthy living that's about more than just what you eat, Michelle has been revolutionary in more ways than one. Heck, even her style changed the game for countless First Ladies to come.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama's Best Looks of All Time

But perhaps what we'll remember most about this FLOTUS was her commitment to equality, in race, gender, class, and everything in between. No one says it better than her husband, former President Barack Obama. "Michelle, for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor," he said in his farewell address.

"You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."

As we attempt to fix our supposedly waterproof mascara, join us in taking a look back at eight of Michelle's most inspirational quotes.