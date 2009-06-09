Michele Pfeiffer: Then and Now

5 of 5 Jim Smeal/WireImage.com; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It’s harder to go back to work."

"When my daughter turned 15 it hit me how little time I had left with her at home. It becomes harder and harder for me to go back to work," says Pfeiffer, who lives far from the L.A. spotlight in northern California with husband David E. Kelley and kids Claudia Rose and John Henry. "I still care about my work, but my plate is just so full with everything else. It’s got to be something I really, really want to do in order for me to pack up and leave."



THEN: With Tom Cruise at the Golden Globes, 1990.

NOW: With husband David E. Kelley, son John Henry and daughter Claudia Rose, 2007.



