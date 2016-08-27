Michael Phelps Goes for the Gold with a $2.53 Million Arizona Mansion (Killer Pool, Included)—See Inside!

Michael Phelps can breathe a sigh of relief following the summer games. Not only is he returning home from Rio a 23-time gold medalist, but he's officially announced his retirement—and can retreat home to his very posh pad in Scottsdale, Ariz., to bask in his Olympic glory.

In December 2015, Phelps and fiancée Natalie Johnson, a former Miss California USA, purchased their $2.53 million desert dream home, according to USA Today. There, the couple have raised 3-month-old son, Boomer Phelps, who also attended the Olympic Games (below) and cheered on dad during his races.

VIDEO: Take a Look at Michael Phelps's $2.53 Million Arizona Mansion

Now that the Phelps fam has returned home from Rio, they can enjoy their swanky pad—and its many desireable amenities. According to Zillow, the home boasts 6,000 square feet and offers a family-friendly space with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, four fireplaces, and a stunning master suite. Outside, there's a huge outdoor pool area (naturally), where we can bet little Boomer will be trying his hand at swimming in no time. In fact, it seems Boomer and dad have already tested the waters based on this adorable Instagram:

With that, we're inserting all of the heart emojis. Keep scrolling for your peek inside the home below.

The Dining Area

Here, we get a look inside Phelps's stunning dining area. With a stand-alone fireplace as the room's vocal point, this space offers a sophisticated place for dinner parties.

The Sitting Room

Sitting down to chat fireside is a serene experience in this chic living room.

The Kitchen

The kitchen, with a marble island and French doors leading out to the pool area, offers an inviting space for cooking with family and friends. 

The Main Living Area

The open living room offers up a large and inviting sitting area right off of the kitchen.

The Pool

Phelps surely feels right at home with this not-quite-Olympic-size pool right in his backyard.

The Home's Exterior

Here, we get a view of the home's grand exterior, which hints at the luxurious living experience just inside.

The Master Suite

The master bedroom, with French doors leading to a serene outdoor space, offers some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen. 

