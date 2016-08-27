Michael Phelps Goes for the Gold with a $2.53 Million Arizona Mansion (Killer Pool, Included)—See Inside!

Michael Phelps can breathe a sigh of relief following the summer games. Not only is he returning home from Rio a 23-time gold medalist, but he's officially announced his retirement—and can retreat home to his very posh pad in Scottsdale, Ariz., to bask in his Olympic glory.

In December 2015, Phelps and fiancée Natalie Johnson, a former Miss California USA, purchased their $2.53 million desert dream home, according to USA Today. There, the couple have raised 3-month-old son, Boomer Phelps, who also attended the Olympic Games (below) and cheered on dad during his races.

Time to wake up!!! Daddy is racing soon!!! A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 8, 2016 at 5:16pm PDT

Awwwww!

VIDEO: Take a Look at Michael Phelps's $2.53 Million Arizona Mansion

Now that the Phelps fam has returned home from Rio, they can enjoy their swanky pad—and its many desireable amenities. According to Zillow, the home boasts 6,000 square feet and offers a family-friendly space with five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, four fireplaces, and a stunning master suite. Outside, there's a huge outdoor pool area (naturally), where we can bet little Boomer will be trying his hand at swimming in no time. In fact, it seems Boomer and dad have already tested the waters based on this adorable Instagram:

The little man loved the water today!! @boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!! #mpswim A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 6, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

With that, we're inserting all of the heart emojis. Keep scrolling for your peek inside the home below.