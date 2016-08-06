Michael Phelps-Led Team USA Walks Into Opening Ceremony in Patriotic Ensembles

LEAD: 1427142

Team USA has arrived to the Rio Olympics opening ceremony in patriotic style!

As the crowd erupted in big cheers, Michael Phelps led Team USA into Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium Friday night, with the whole squad surrounding him in red, white and blue ensembles designed for them by Ralph Lauren.

Men on the squad looked dapper as they stepped out in red, white and blue striped tops tucked under navy blazers. They topped their looks with rolled-up white jeans and signature Team USA red, white and blue calfskin boat shoes by the designer.

RELATED: Michael Phelps's Customized Shoes Feature Son Boomer's Footprint

Women on Team USA wore coordinating outfits, sporting fitted red, white and blue striped tops, under navy blazers adorned with gold buttons. They completed their ensembles with white skinny jeans and signature Team USA red, white and blue calfskin boat shoes as well.

Serena Williams was one of the many athletes on the floor as they made their way, and shared a photo of herself posing with her tennis teammates in their opening ceremony outfits. "Our amazing tennis team," she captioned the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIvcLQ6gurJ/?taken-by=serenawilliams

Check out more of the athletes striking poses in the looks!

https://twitter.com/oliviasmoliga/status/761705163312750592

https://twitter.com/samuelmikulak/status/761697745275121664

https://twitter.com/trayvonbromell/status/761732380499570688

https://twitter.com/usafieldhockey/status/761684552255275009