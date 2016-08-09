20 Times Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Were #RelationshipGoals

Clearly they would win the gold medal for being too cute.

Carson Blackwelder
Aug 09, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

While the entire USA is cheering Michael Phelps on at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, he's got two very special cheerleaders in his corner: fiancée Nicole Johnson and their baby boy, Boomer.

With the new parents set to tie the knot at some point this year, now seems like a great time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of their most Insta-worthy moments.

This list features everything from casual date nights to Michael and Nicole celebrating some of the major life milestones and everything in between.

Consider this your warning that you're getting ready to see some truly awww-worthy moments:

That time they proved themselves to be the most picture-perfect duo ever.

@m_phelps00 thank you honey for making me smile everyday 😍 #fbf to a very special celebration of @thebabyboone 👶

That time they totally owned the red carpet...and she couldn't take her eyes off of him.


That time they had the most adorable engagement announcement ever.

She said yes😁😁😁 @nicole.m.johnson. (Photo credit to @arschmitty )

That time they took their love international.

#tbt @nicole.m.johnson and I on vaca in Cabo!!! #gopro

These times Nicole was being cute and Michael was being a goofball.


That time they "woke up like this" and it was perfection.

That time they were the most patriotic couple ever.

These times they were basically twins.

His & Hers #MP suits 🙈😍 #mpswim @aquasphere_swim

Out with my grizzlyman @m_phelps00 🙈#datenight #nerds #movietime

That time they had an impromptu pregnancy photo shoot.

That time they had an actual pregnancy photo shoot.

That time they welcomed their baby boy into the world.

That time Michael was a proud dad.

Just the happiest person in the world!!! #luckydad Amazing family!! @nicole.m.johnson 📷 @sunshinedoulaservices

That time Nicole celebrated her first Mother's Day.

That time they hugged like nobody was watching.

