Michael Kors' Young Hollywood Party

Oct 03, 2014
Micheal Kors
Michael Kors and Rachel Zoe
"I think he defines American sportswear in the best way possible. I think he really has a true understanding of how women should look, how women want to feel and really appreciates just women in general," Zoe says.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Abigail Spencer and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
"[Michael Kors is] one of those classic american brands that never goes out of style," Spencer says.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Nina Dobrev
"I just met Michael tonight for the first time, and he really has a youthful energy," Dobrev tells InStyle. "I feel like the people that you surround yourself with are the kind of person that you reflect, so this night and this book and this collection is a direct reflection of him."
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Julianne Hough and Emmy Rossum
"I was just honored that Claiborne wanted me to be a part of the book," Hough says. "And of course I love Michael Kors, so it's kind of like the best of everything tonight."
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Zoe Kravitz
"Even though I've known Michael for a while, it's such an honor to be asked to perform by him, says the singer. "I'm really honored to be here with him."
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Hailee Steinfeld and Kiernan Shipka
"I really love [Michael Kors'] designs. I think they're really fresh, cool, and classic." Shipka says.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Alison Brie, Claiborne Swanson Frank, and Leven Rambin
"I feel lucky. I feel just blessed and honored to have been able to create my dream and have this experience and Michael's support," Swanson Frank says.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Michael Kors and Hailee Steinfeld
Kors shared his love for Steinfeld, whom he sat next to throughout the dinner. "To be that talented and that sophisticated at her age, you're just so incredibly curious to see how her career will develop and develop."
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
Chord Overstreet and Julianne Hough
"[Michael Kors' clothes are] timeless and wearable. It's something that is super high-fashion, but also something that you don't feel crazy walking out in," Hough notes.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
The setting
Dinner was served al fresco on long tables that surrounded the pool. Glass votives, cream colored candles, and twinkle lights added a warm, romantic glow to the evening. Guests dined on filet mignon, fries, and salmon while sipping on Swanson Vineyards wine.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Micheal Kors
The Goodie Bag
Each guest took home a copy of Young Hollywood as well as a bag filled with Michael Kors beauty products and a monogrammed leather envelope clutch.
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
