Michael Kors' Young Hollywood Party

Michael Kors and Rachel Zoe
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Abigail Spencer and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Nina Dobrev
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Julianne Hough and Emmy Rossum
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Zoe Kravitz
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Hailee Steinfeld and Kiernan Shipka
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Alison Brie, Claiborne Swanson Frank, and Leven Rambin
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Michael Kors and Hailee Steinfeld
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
Chord Overstreet and Julianne Hough
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
The setting
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
The Goodie Bag
Owen Kolasinski/BFAnyc.com
1 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement