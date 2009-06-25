Michael Jackson: Style Icon

Atten-shun! Jackson led the fashion troops in his custom-made, braid and button-bedecked military jackets. Forward march a couple of decades and the Parisian catwalk is crowded with similar strong-shouldered looks. Rihanna picked up a very M.J. denim piece from Balmain-a brand the King of Pop himself grew to favor.
Steve Azzara/Corbis; X17
The Look: A Glove
It all started with a single glove. Whether he was inspired by Broadway flash or his beloved Mickey Mouse, Jackson's signature crystal-studded accessory became the cornerstone of his concert wardrobe. These days, Queen of Pop Beyonce steals the spotlight with a futuristic metal design from Lorraine Schwartz.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Toronto Star
The Look: A Fedora
When it came to his topper, Jackson skipped the sequins and chose a classic black fedora. Style doyenne Sienna Miller tips her cap today, adding a simple chapeau to her more inventive red-carpet looks.
INF Goff; Corbis
The Look: Colored Denim
Fergie might consider herself a stylesetter for 3008 (as opposed to "2000 and late" to quote the Black Eyed Peas' latest single), but Jackson wore his red skinnies way back during his 1981 Victory Tour. The bright trousers (not to mention his matching leather jacket) kept all eyes riveted on his famous onstage footwork-perhaps The Dutchess will follow suit on her current tour.
