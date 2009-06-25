Michael Jackson: Style Icon

InStyle.com
Jun 25, 2009 @ 7:49 pm
The Look: Military Jackets
pinterest
The Look: Military Jackets
Atten-shun! Jackson led the fashion troops in his custom-made, braid and button-bedecked military jackets. Forward march a couple of decades and the Parisian catwalk is crowded with similar strong-shouldered looks. Rihanna picked up a very M.J. denim piece from Balmain-a brand the King of Pop himself grew to favor.
Steve Azzara/Corbis; X17
The Look: A Glove
pinterest
The Look: A Glove
It all started with a single glove. Whether he was inspired by Broadway flash or his beloved Mickey Mouse, Jackson's signature crystal-studded accessory became the cornerstone of his concert wardrobe. These days, Queen of Pop Beyonce steals the spotlight with a futuristic metal design from Lorraine Schwartz.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Toronto Star
The Look: A Fedora
pinterest
The Look: A Fedora
When it came to his topper, Jackson skipped the sequins and chose a classic black fedora. Style doyenne Sienna Miller tips her cap today, adding a simple chapeau to her more inventive red-carpet looks.
INF Goff; Corbis
The Look: Colored Denim
pinterest
The Look: Colored Denim
Fergie might consider herself a stylesetter for 3008 (as opposed to "2000 and late" to quote the Black Eyed Peas' latest single), but Jackson wore his red skinnies way back during his 1981 Victory Tour. The bright trousers (not to mention his matching leather jacket) kept all eyes riveted on his famous onstage footwork-perhaps The Dutchess will follow suit on her current tour.

MORE! CNN remembers Michael Jackson
Courtesy Everett Collection; Ramey Photo
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Steve Azzara/Corbis; X17

The Look: Military Jackets

Atten-shun! Jackson led the fashion troops in his custom-made, braid and button-bedecked military jackets. Forward march a couple of decades and the Parisian catwalk is crowded with similar strong-shouldered looks. Rihanna picked up a very M.J. denim piece from Balmain-a brand the King of Pop himself grew to favor.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Toronto Star

The Look: A Glove

It all started with a single glove. Whether he was inspired by Broadway flash or his beloved Mickey Mouse, Jackson's signature crystal-studded accessory became the cornerstone of his concert wardrobe. These days, Queen of Pop Beyonce steals the spotlight with a futuristic metal design from Lorraine Schwartz.
3 of 4 INF Goff; Corbis

The Look: A Fedora

When it came to his topper, Jackson skipped the sequins and chose a classic black fedora. Style doyenne Sienna Miller tips her cap today, adding a simple chapeau to her more inventive red-carpet looks.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy Everett Collection; Ramey Photo

The Look: Colored Denim

Fergie might consider herself a stylesetter for 3008 (as opposed to "2000 and late" to quote the Black Eyed Peas' latest single), but Jackson wore his red skinnies way back during his 1981 Victory Tour. The bright trousers (not to mention his matching leather jacket) kept all eyes riveted on his famous onstage footwork-perhaps The Dutchess will follow suit on her current tour.

MORE! CNN remembers Michael Jackson

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!