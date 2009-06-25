Michael Jackson: Style Icon

2 of 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Toronto Star

The Look: A Glove

It all started with a single glove. Whether he was inspired by Broadway flash or his beloved Mickey Mouse, Jackson's signature crystal-studded accessory became the cornerstone of his concert wardrobe. These days, Queen of Pop Beyonce steals the spotlight with a futuristic metal design from Lorraine Schwartz.