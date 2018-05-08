Michael Jackson's songs, from "Thriller" to "Billie Jean", "Beat It" to "Bad", defined a generation and sparked a style revolution. Revisit Michael Jackson videos, (moonwalk, anyone?) and read about the news he made and albums he produced before his untimely death. Learn about Jackson's charity contributions, including to We Are the World, and get updates on what Michael Jackson's children—daughter Paris and sons Prince and Blanket—are doing now. Consider this your Michael Jackson history lesson while you revisit the fashion trends he sparked, from his single glove to that famous red leather jacket.

