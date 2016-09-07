Michael J. Fox's $4.25 Million Connecticut Vacation Home Is on the Market

Sep 07, 2016

Michael J. Fox's longtime vacation home in Sharon, Connecticut is officially on the market for $4.25 million. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollen built the 5,000 square foot home back in 1997, and watched his kids grow up on the 72-acre property, which features 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a shed and fishing house, a pool and a natural pond, plus ample yard space, perfect for a family with children.

Fox opened up about his beloved vacation home to Architectural Digest back in 2000, and called the property his "playhouse," specifically referring to the fishing shack. "This is a family home," said Marc Charbonnet, the interior designer who worked with the family on this home and their Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City. "It's not some movie star, shindig house, but a quiet place for peo­ple constantly in the spotlight. It's here, in the middle of nowhere, that the Foxes can let their hair down, be with people they love ... walk around without anyone bothering them. In short, it's a place to be themselves and feel safe."

VIDEO: See Inside The Home

Movie star or not, the house is a perfect getaway and the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the real world, as we're sure Michael J. Fox did here with his family.

The Exterior

The exterior of Fox's home features plenty of windows and French doors for maximum amount of natural light, plus gorgeous views of the sprawling property from everywhere inside the house. 

The Porch

Marty McFly and Doc would have definitely done some Back to the Future scheming on this large porch on the front of the home. With plenty of room for lounge chairs and recliners, there's a spot for everyone in the family to relax outdoors. 

The Breakfast Nook

With a table big enough for at least six people, this kitchen nook rivals what most people have in their dining rooms. The rustic look of the room fits in perfectly with the house and its woodland surroundings, giving breakfast-goers a gorgeous view to wake up to. 

The Reading Nook

We can totally picture Fox and his family sitting around the cozy reading nook with a good book or just admiring the beautiful views of the 72-acre property. 

The Kitchen

The full-sized kitchen features not one but two sinks! One in a barn style and another in trendy copper, plus plenty of counter space and storage for dinnerware, pots and pans, and more. The luxe kitchen also boasts plenty of refrigerator space, a double oven and stop-top, plus a corner space for a desk or working area. 

The Great Room and Dining Room

The open floor plan combines the home's great room and dining room, creating one giant living space big enough for a large couch, plush chairs, and a dining table for at least 10 people. And, as with the rest of the house, the room looks out onto the gorgeous view of the yard.

The Master Bedroom

Fox and his wife definitely had many restful nights sleeping in this spacious and gorgeous master bedroom, which features a large en-suite bathroom and looks out onto the property's average.

The Pool

What would a vacation house be without a pool? This one is sleek and minimalistic, with natural grass instead of a patio and comfortable pool chairs complete with umbrellas for shade. 

