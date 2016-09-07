Michael J. Fox's $4.25 Million Connecticut Vacation Home Is on the Market

Michael J. Fox's longtime vacation home in Sharon, Connecticut is officially on the market for $4.25 million. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollen built the 5,000 square foot home back in 1997, and watched his kids grow up on the 72-acre property, which features 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a shed and fishing house, a pool and a natural pond, plus ample yard space, perfect for a family with children.

Fox opened up about his beloved vacation home to Architectural Digest back in 2000, and called the property his "playhouse," specifically referring to the fishing shack. "This is a family home," said Marc Charbonnet, the interior designer who worked with the family on this home and their Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City. "It's not some movie star, shindig house, but a quiet place for peo­ple constantly in the spotlight. It's here, in the middle of nowhere, that the Foxes can let their hair down, be with people they love ... walk around without anyone bothering them. In short, it's a place to be themselves and feel safe."

Movie star or not, the house is a perfect getaway and the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the real world, as we're sure Michael J. Fox did here with his family.