Fashion
Why Murtlenecks Are the Sexiest Thing a Guy Can Wear
Jan 05, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Have the Hottest Couple Style, Even Fresh Off a Plane
Dec 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrities Get Real About Shooting Sex Scenes
Nov 30, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Alicia Vikander’s Wedding Ring Makes a Stylish Arrival at the Airport
Oct 26, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Mingle with Locals During Italian Honeymoon
Oct 24, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Are Married!
Oct 16, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Coordinate at LAX
Jul 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Alicia Vikander's Abs Are Insanely Chiseled in This New Bikini Pic
Jul 06, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss in May
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
SXSW
See All the Celebrities in Austin for SXSW
Mar 20, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don't Want to Miss This Month
Mar 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Ryan Gosling as the Next James Bond? Yes, Please
Mar 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Awards & Events
The Best Looks from the DGA Awards Red Carpet
Feb 05, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Won't Want to Miss This Month
Dec 01, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Marion Cotillard and Her Bump Make a Colorful Appearance in Australia
Nov 29, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Are Stunning at the London Premiere of
The Light Between Oceans
Oct 19, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Venice Film Festival
See the Best Looks from the 2016 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
Sep 10, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
7 Times Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Were the Cutest Couple Ever
Sep 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Star Couples
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Look So in Love at the Venice Film Festival
Sep 01, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Movies
These Are the 10 Movies to Watch in September 2016
Sep 01, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
Love Blooms Both Onscreen and Off in
The Light Between Oceans
Aug 31, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Here Are the 5 TV Shows & Movies
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Aug 29, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Movies
22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
