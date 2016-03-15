Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Enjoy a Snow-Kissed Aspen Getaway—See Their Pics

It’s been nearly 16 years since Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones tied the knot in a lavish wedding at New York City’s Plaza Hotel. So in what state is the famous couple’s relationship in now? From the looks of their social media presence, it’s filled with nothing but snow-kissed bliss.

On Monday, Douglas and Zeta-Jones took to Facebook and Instagram, respectively, to prove that students aren’t the only ones embarking on spring break this time of year. “Spring Break!” Douglas captioned the below images of him both solo and with his gorgeous wife. For the former Chicago star, “Gotta love skiing in the sun!” served as the perfect match to the pair’s photograph in which they each sport sharp black, cold-proof ski gear.

Michael Douglas/Facebook

Michael Douglas/Facebook

RELATED: The New Bachelorette Is Revealed—Find Out Who It Is

So where did the romantic getaway go down for the lovebirds? According to People, this mid-March excursion took place in Aspen, Colo., a relaxing hotspot for stars like Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, and Drew Barrymore. As for how they manage to keep the flame alive, Douglas recently revealed the secret. “I think love, without getting too corny, nourishing each other, working at relationships, good sustenance, good food, good kids, all kind of a combination,” he told People. You can add regular getaways to snow-capped mountains to that list, too.