Mia Farrow Made a Statement About the Deaths of 3 of Her 14 Children
Farrow said she wanted to address the "vicious rumors."
Actress Mia Farrow is opening up about the deaths of three of her children, Tam, Lark, and Thaddeus. In a three-page Twitter post, Farrow said she wanted to address "vicious rumors" that were being spread about their deaths.
"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me," Farrow said. "While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect their wishes which is why I am selective with my social media posts." She went on to say that she was posting the message to honor their memory.
"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment," Farrow wrote.
She then went on to explain how her daughter Lark, who was 35, died of complications of HIV/AIDS. "Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."
Her "courageous" son Thaddeus, died by suicide at 29 she went on to say.
"These are unspeakable tragedies," she wrote. "Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."
Farrow then said she is grateful for her 14 children and 16 grandchildren." "Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy," she said. "Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love."
Her daughter Dylan, who was the subject of a recent docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which told the story of allegations of sexual abuse against her adopted father Woody Allen, commented a message of support to her mother. "Love you Mom." she wrote.