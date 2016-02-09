Mia Farrow's Most Iconic Movie Looks

Olivia Bahou
Feb 09, 2016 @ 1:00 am
<p><em>Guns at Batasi</em>, 1964</p>
Guns at Batasi, 1964

Farrow looked chic on the set of her first-ever film with her long blonde hair pulled back into an updo.

2011 Getty Images
<p><em>Peyton Place</em>, 1965</p>
Peyton Place, 1965

The actress landed her first TV role playing Allison Mackenzie in Peyton's Place.

2011 Getty Images
<p><em>A Dandy in Aspic</em>, 1968</p>
A Dandy in Aspic, 1968

Farrow looked every bit the '60s style icon in the film.

2014 Getty Images
<p><em>Rosemary's Baby</em>, 1968</p>
Rosemary's Baby, 1968

In the film that made her a household name, the actress's iconic pixie was born on screen.

Paul Slade/Paris Match via Getty Images
<p><em>Secret Ceremony,&nbsp;</em>1968</p>
Secret Ceremony, 1968

Farrow traded in her pixie for a long brunette wig and blunt bangs.

2012 Getty Images
<p><em>John and Mary,&nbsp;</em>1969</p>
John and Mary, 1969

The actress starring alongside Dustin Hoffman while rocking a slightly grown-out 'do.

bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
<p><em>The Public Eye</em>, 1972</p>
The Public Eye, 1972

The star's close crop had grown out to a shaggy page boy cut for her 1972 film The Public Eye.

2013 Getty Images
<p><em>Scoundrel in White</em>, 1972</p>
Scoundrel in White, 1972

Is that a mullet we see? The actress's hairstyle in Scoundrel in White featured blunt bangs and a slightly-longer back.

Mondadori Collection
<p><em>The Great Gatsby, </em>1974.</p>
The Great Gatsby, 1974.

Farrow perfectly captured the fashion of the 1920s with these gorgeous curls.

2012 Getty Images
<p><em>Peter Pan, </em>1976</p>
Peter Pan, 1976

Farrow's iconic cut was back in the '70s rendition of Peter Pan.

© NBC Universal, Inc.
<p><em>A Wedding</em>, 1978</p>
A Wedding, 1978

In A Wedding, the star rocked bangs and incredibly long locks.

2011 Getty Images
<p><em>Death on the Nile</em>, 1978</p>
Death on the Nile, 1978

Farrow debuted darker locks and classic curls for this Agatha Christie mystery.

2012 Getty Images
<p><em>A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy</em>, 1982</p>
A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, 1982

Wow! The actress rocked some crazy curls and a boho-inspired style on the set of this comedy.

2012 Getty Images
<p><em>Hannah and Her Sisters</em>, 1986</p>
Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986

Farrow sported natural-looking dirty blond curls for the mid-'80s film.

2012 Getty Images
<p><em>Alice,&nbsp;</em>1990</p>
Alice, 1990

The actress looked stunning with a brunette bob and bangs as a housewife in Alice.

2013 Getty Images
