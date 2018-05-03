Madonna's Most Outrageous Met Gala Looks

Madonna may be many things—but predictable? Never!

Whether inspiring an entire generation to pair rosary beads with lacy lingerie, or making a case for *the* cone bra, the longtime performer and fashion icon has been unwittingly setting trends for more than 35 years.

Of course, there’s no red carpet more receptive of a daring celebrity trendsetter than that of the annual Met Gala.

Madge first made her mark on the Costume Institute’s high-profile event in 1997, rolling up to the Met in a celestial cape and floral Versace gown.

Though she’s cherry picked the Met galas she’s attended since, when she does deign to grace the Upper East Side with her presence, you can be sure her look will be memorable (at the very least).

VIDEO: Madonna's Red Carpet Evolution

We’re eager to see whether Madonna, whose work throughout the years has angered various religious groups (see: “Like a Prayer” music video), will attend this year’s divisively themed gala (“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”).

In the meantime, scroll down below to see Madge’s most outrageous Met Gala looks throughout the years.