Madonna's Most Outrageous Met Gala Looks

Madonna may be many things—but predictable? Never!

Whether inspiring an entire generation to pair rosary beads with lacy lingerie, or making a case for *the* cone bra, the longtime performer and fashion icon has been unwittingly setting trends for more than 35 years.

Of course, there’s no red carpet more receptive of a daring celebrity trendsetter than that of the annual Met Gala.

Madge first made her mark on the Costume Institute’s high-profile event in 1997, rolling up to the Met in a celestial cape and floral Versace gown.

Though she’s cherry picked the Met galas she’s attended since, when she does deign to grace the Upper East Side with her presence, you can be sure her look will be memorable (at the very least).

We’re eager to see whether Madonna, whose work throughout the years has angered various religious groups (see: “Like a Prayer” music video), will attend this year’s divisively themed gala (“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”).

In the meantime, scroll down below to see Madge’s most outrageous Met Gala looks throughout the years.

1997: "Gianni Versace"

Madonna was our lucky star, moon, et. al in this fur-trimmed Versace cape. 

2009: "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" 

The singer took her sartorial risk-taking up a notch in a ruched Louis Vuitton minidress, platform over-the-knee boots, and a turquoise super-scrunchy. 

2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"

Madge kept her look old-school Hollywood glam in an embellished blue-gray Stella McCartney gown. 

2013: "PUNK: Chaos To Couture"

Where's Madonna?? The singer took on a punk-inspired school girl alias in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.

2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

The trendsetter opted for a graffiti-covered Moschino evening gown and elbow-length fingerless leather gloves at the 2015 gala. 

2016: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology"

Madonna went bold in a black lace Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress-jumpsuit hybrid and a dazzling headpiece. 

2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between"

There was no disguising Madonna on the red carpet in this camouflage Moschino gown with a moss-green train. 

